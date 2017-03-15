Ag Secretary Hearing Draws Near

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The White House has sent in the Senate Agriculture Committee financial disclosure documents for Secretary of Agriculture nominee Sonny Perdue.

That opens the door to hold a confirmation hearing, though the committee may not schedule one for another couple weeks.

The documents give an ethical background and the committee will need a few days to review the papers. The Senate is also out of session on Thursday and Friday.

The Environmental Working Group is bringing into question the ethics of Perdue. They say as Georgia governor, he was mired in ethical lapses.

Perdue's spokesperson says complaints of missteps as governor is political gamesmanship.