Early Morning Fire Turns Fatal, One Dead

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines fire officials say that the person initially labeled “unaccounted for” in an early morning fire on Wednesday was discovered dead.

The unidentified man was found in the garage where the fire started at 2200 Williams St.

Des Moines firefighters were called to the house around 6:30 a.m. When they arrived they found a garage in flames. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to the attached home.

They say the investigation has just started into what caused the fire, and do not have any preliminary findings.

Firefighters say a number of things that could have sparked the blaze.

“Garages, you know, they store material in there, a lot of that material is combustible and it’s a good reason for us to turn around and put the message out that you always want to make sure whatever your heating devices are for garages that you never have anything combustible around heating devices” said Captain Mark Dooley of the Des Moines Fire Department.

Dooley says information on what caused the fire will be slow to come out.

“We always thoroughly investigate fires but when we have a fatality we really are going to make sure that we have identified all possible ignition sources, and make sure the cause of the fire is the correct cause, so it’s going to be a slow methodical process” he said.

This is Des Moines’ second fatal fire of 2017.