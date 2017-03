× Fort Dodge Woman Killed in Highway 20 Crash

HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa – The Iowa State Patrol says a Fort Dodge woman was killed in a car accident Tuesday morning.

They say a car driven by 54-year-old Michelle Ann Salter was traveling eastbound on Highway 20 when it veered off and hit a bridge pillar.

Salter was killed in the crash.

At this point, authorities aren’t certain why Salter’s car crashed, or what role road conditions may have played.