Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY - It wasn't pretty at times but the Iowa Hawkeyes pulled away from South Dakota in the first round of the NIT, 87-75 Wednesday night.

Jordan Bohannon led the way with 19 points, 11 assists. Tyler Cook and Peter Jok each added 18.

Iowa will host TCU Sunday night at 6:30 in the 2nd round.