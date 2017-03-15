× Investigators Looking Into Cause of Early Morning Fire

DES MOINES, Iowa – Fire officials say one person is unaccounted for after a fire on the city’s east side early Wednesday morning.

Des Moines firefighters were called to a property in the 2200 block of Williams around 6:30 a.m. When they arrived they found a garage in flames. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to the attached home.

One person who lives in the home is currently unaccounted for.

Investigators are on scene search the rubble and determine the cause of the fire. The Des Moines Fire Department expects to release more information in the case later in the day.