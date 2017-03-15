Jersey Boys Takes Over Des Moines Civic Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa - It's the recipient of several Tony Awards and a Grammy, and it's the 13th longest-running Broadway show in history. Jersey Boys is now at the Des Moines Civic Center.

The musical launched in 2006, chronicling the true story of four blue-collar kids from New Jersey who rose to become one of the most successful acts in pop music history: The Four Seasons. Channel 13's Reid Chandler had a chance to chat with the four actors portraying the members of this group. Check it out above.

