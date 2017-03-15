× NCAA Berth a Homecoming For Cyclone Emily Durr

AMES, Iowa- Going to the NCAA Tournament is really a big deal for Cyclone player Emily Durr. She is going play near her home at Storrs Connecticut. Durr is from Utica New York, which is only around 4 hours away from her game.

My mom like texting me like this is the best thing is ever happened, she’s really excited,” said Durr “My dad’s excited and my siblings can come and watch me play which is really nice so I’m looking forward to it.

Durr estimates she could have between 40 and 70 friends and family planning to come watch her. She said she’s asking her team for any player tickets they don’t use.

When we put Emily Durr in the starting lineup and identified Teetee Stark’s role, it really changed our team,” said head Coach Bill Fennelly,“It might not be significant to some people but I think that really kind of solidified where we were and to the kids credit we stuck with it and finish strong because of that finish we’re still playing.”

The 18-12 Cyclone Women face Syracuse, which was in last year’s championship game. Syracuse actually shoots more three’s than the Cyclones. This is the 17th appearance in the NCAA for the Cyclone women, they’ve been in the NCAA 10 of the last 11 years.

The Cyclones play Saturday at 11:30. The game is listed to telecast on ESPN2.