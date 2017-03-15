× Police Investigating East Ovid Avenue Stabbing

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines police are investigating an early morning stabbing that happened on the city’s east side.

Police say a male victim showed up at Broadlawns Medical Center around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday with multiple stab wounds. The stabbing happened at 1310 E. Ovid Avenue.

The victim is being treated now, but there’s no word on the extent of his injuries.

No suspects in the case have been named and police say their investigation continues.