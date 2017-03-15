WATCH LIVE: Zoo Officials Say April the Giraffe is ‘at the end of the pregnancy’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Zookeepers say April the giraffe’s well-watched pregnancy could soon come to an end — with the birth of a giraffe calf.

People have been watching and waiting for the internet-famous giraffe at the Animal Adventure Park in New York to give birth for more than two weeks.

An update from the park Tuesday night said all signs are suggesting April is “at the end of the pregnancy.”

We remain in a holding pattern. No significant change from this morning or last night, though all signs are still present – suggesting we are at the end of the pregnancy. Slight discharge, swelling, pulsing, etc. Keepers reported that baby is very active this evening. April remains in STELLAr (did you get that snowstorm joke) condition. We remain under the attack of Snowstorm Stella. All animals are safe and comfortable, keepers remain on site this evening to continue to ensure proper conditions. Procedures are in place to get the necessary individuals to the site should April begin to birth.

This will be 15-year-old April’s fourth calf but her first with new partner, five-year-old Oliver.

The livestream first went up on YouTube on February 23rd, but it was removed for a short time after animal activists flagged the video as “sexually explicit.”

The zoo says it is prepared, despite the winter storm dumping snow on the East Coast, for when April is ready to give birth.