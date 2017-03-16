× Cyclones Cruise Past Nevada and into Second Round of the NCAA Tournament

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — The Iowa State Cyclones are one win away from back-to-back trips to the Sweet Sixteen.

On Thursday night the Cyclones knocked off the Nevada Wolf pack in the nightcap of the first day of the 2017 NCAA Tournament, 84-73.

The Cyclones were lead by Senior point guard Monte Morris with 19 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists.

The Cyclones play again on Saturday against #4 seed Purdue in the second round. A win would send them back to the Sweet Sixteen in Kansas City, possibly in a matchup against the 1-seed Kansas Jayhawks.