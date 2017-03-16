× Cyclones Lead at Halftime in First Round of the NCAA Tournament

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — The Iowa State Cyclones are 20 minutes away from a trip to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

At halftime in Milwaukee the Cyclones lead/trail the Nevada Wolfpack 40-27.

The Cyclones are lead at the half by Monte Morris with 8 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

The winner of this game goes on to face the #4 seed Purdue Boilermakers in the second round on Saturday. The winner of that game will head to the Sweet Sixteen next weekend in Kansas City and a possible matchup with the Kansas Jayhawks.

Channel 13’s Keith Murphy and Michael Admire are traveling with the Cyclones. They’ll have a recap of tonight’s game on Today in Iowa on Friday morning beginning at 5:00am.