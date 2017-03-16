× Iowa State Cyclones Big 12 Championship Shirts a Hot Ticket

AMES, Iowa- The Iowa State Cyclones are in the NCAA, but it’s the Big12 Championship apparel which is the hot ticket in Ames.

While the Cyclones secured the trophy, and were still cutting down the nets, orders were being placed to sell celebrating the big win.

We’re a little superstitious, we’re Iowa State fans, so we always wait till the past halftime before getting her emails drafted,” said Gayle Mastbergen, who is marketing coordinator for the Iowa State University Bookstore. “Once that a buzzer sounds we’re safe we’re in the clear, there’s definitely some anxiety building up.”

Before the team was back to Ames, the Championship gear was for sale on-line. The first batch of two thousand shirts, sold out over the weekend. More were printed, and Big12 Championship hats have now come in.

“In-store will be pretty steady into the evening until we close, said Mastbergen. “On line though of course, the noon hour people on their lunch breaks, we see those orders kind of spike around that time.”

The store also sells Selection Sunday shirts, like the ones worn by the men’s and women’s team when they were waiting to see where they might be going to the Big Dance.

No one at the Iowa State University Bookstore would mind if the men and women’s team could make the Sweet 16. If that happens, orders for more shirts will be lighting up the internet, and in store.