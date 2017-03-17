× Ames Fire Department Mourns Loss of Firefighter

AMES, Iowa — The City of Ames has announced the death of an Ames Fire Department firefighter in the line of duty.

The City says Steve Buser, 51, “passed away after a medical emergency” on Friday morning at Fire Station No. 2.

Buser had been with the department since 1999.

In the release, Deputy Fire Chief Rich Higgins stated, “The entire Ames Fire Department is grieving Steve’s passing. Steve was a true professional who always promoted safety and wellness. He instructed others in first aid, CPR, and coordinated defibrillator training in our organization and around the community. Steve was a devoted husband and proud father, and we will all miss him tremendously.”

Buser was found unresponsive at the station, where he had gone to work out on Friday morning. He was transported to Mary Greeley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. His cause of death has not yet been determined.

Service information for Buser will be released as it is made available.