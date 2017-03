Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- Urbandale police have made an arrest in a pair of assaults involving fireworks.

Nedzad Selimovic, 19, is charged with reckless use of a explosives, assault, and assault causing injury. He is accused of driving by two different people in Urbandale last week and throwing fireworks at them.

One of the victims required medical treatment.

41.626655 -93.712166