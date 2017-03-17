Barilla Awarded $1.2 Million in Tax Breaks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Iowa leaders are tapping state reserves to cover a $130 million budget shortfall.

This is the second budget shortfall this fiscal year, and state agencies have already trimmed more than $100 million from their budgets. However, it is not stopping the state from handing out multi-million dollar tax breaks to corporations.

On Friday, the Department of Economic Development awarded Barilla a $375,000 forgivable loan and another $1.2 million in tax breaks. This will help offset a $64 million expansion of Barilla's plant in Ames.

In 2015, Barilla reported a net profit of $160 million.