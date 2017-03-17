Board Rules Knoxville Superintendent Will Not Lose License

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KNOXVILLE, Iowa -- The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners has ruled on a complaint filed against the superintendent of Knoxville schools.

A student's family filed the complaint after Superintendent Cassi Pearson posted confidential information about the student on the district's website. The information was taken down a short time later, but that was not the end of the issue.

The district's former baseball coach, Joel Johnson, who is related to the student, claimed he was fired as a result of the complaint.

On Thursday, Pearson and the Board of Educational Examiners reached an agreement.

Instead of losing her licence, Pearson will be able to keep it under the condition she completes a 15-hour ethics course offered by the Iowa State Education Association within the next year.

Steve Wandro, Pearson's attorney, says, "Superintendent Pearson and the Knoxville Community School District are pleased that the matter has been resolved in a manner fair to all parties. The district's priority has been and still is the best interest of the student."