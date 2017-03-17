× Bus Attendant Fired for ‘Excessive Force’ in Restraining Student Wants Her Job Back

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines school bus attendant fired after being accused of abusing a student with disabilities is fighting to get her job back.

Bus attendant Ruby Taylor was caught on camera yelling and physically abusing a student with special needs. An investigation by the district determined Taylor wasn’t doing her job because she was on her cell phone and used excessive force to restrain the student who was hitting another student.

Taylor was fired and her claim for unemployment denied following a hearing with a judge where she admitted the way she restrained the child was not appropriate.

Taylor’s union, AFSCME Council 61, filed a grievance on her behalf and in December, an arbitrator ruled in her favor.

Instead of reinstating Taylor, the Des Moines School District filed a petition trying to get the arbitrator’s decision thrown out.

AFSCME says they are still reviewing the case.