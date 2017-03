Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE - After beating Nevada in round 1 Iowa State gets 4-seed Purdue Saturday night in the 2nd round.

The Boilermakers have 2 players over 7-feet tall, and the Big 10 player of the year Caleb Swanigan, who stands 6'9".

Winner advances to the Sweet 16 next week in Kansas City. Tipoff set for 8:40 pm on TBS.