DMACC Urges Students to Consider School’s Nursing Program

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines Area Community College is ready to help fill available nursing positions.

DMACC's president Rob Denson says health care is one of the school's largest areas of study. There are currently 230 spots open for its nursing program, which offers RN and LPN degrees.

"Anyone who's interested in nursing needs to check with DMACC. Top quality, we've got some of the top rates on the passage rate on the state licensure exam, we've got no waiting list right now, we will do everything we can to get you in a great job in a relatively short amount of time.

Denson says DMACC recently signed an agreement with Morningside College to offer a four-year degree in nursing.