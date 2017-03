Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The 2017 Hoops and Hops party is underway in downtown Des Moines.

Open from 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. on Friday, March 17th and Saturday, March 18th at Cowles Commons, the event features big screen TVs set up to show all of the NCAA Tournament games.

The Iowa Craft Beer tent and seven local food trucks are also set up for fans to enjoy.

Admission to the event is free.