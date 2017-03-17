Health Care Hot Topic at Senator Ernst’s Cedar Rapids Town Hall Meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is back in the state holding town hall meetings, and is again being met by angry crowds.

On Friday morning, attendees pressed Ernst on health care at the Cedar Rapids meeting.

The senator says Iowans cannot afford health care under Obamacare, so she says lawmakers are looking for ways to make it more affordable and sustainable. However, she was booed while responding to a question about the newest bill, which would result in millions of Americans losing health insurance.

"We are trying to nail down what was put out by the CBO as they did their scoring on this," said Senator Ernst. "We need clarification on how many of those are folks that will chose not to engage in health care, those that might lose health care. I can't explain for the CBO what that is, but what I can do is tell you where there might be some of those discrepancies. So what we will do is take a look, and again, looking at Iowans specifically, what the plan will do, and then we can craft any amendments as necessary."

At the meeting, Senator Ernst also discussed Planned Parenthood and the president's tax returns. During the hour-long gathering, she received criticism from the crowd over her vote for confirming Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and for suggesting climate change is a natural occurrence.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ernst also made a stop at Drake University on Friday evening at Sheslow Auditorium.