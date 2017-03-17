Illinois School’s Prom Tradition Eliminates Stress of Finding Date

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ILLINOIS -- With prom only a few weeks away for many schools, now is the time to buy dresses and find the perfect tux.

While one of the biggest stressors for students is often finding a date, this is not a problem for students at an Illinois school.

The boys draw the names of girls at random in the school's library, while the girls wait for them in the gym. The boys then come out and perform a skit before revealing the name of their date. It's a tradition focused on bonding with classmates.

"I think most people are in disbelief and a lot of people say they would hate it. I've had a lot say, 'oh I would hate that.' But then after they kind of hear the rest of the story and hear what really goes into it, I think a lot of people are really intrigued by it. It's less of a date and more like something fun to do with your classmates," said Junior Class Adviser Michelle Gallagher.

The school's tradition has been going on since 1926 to make sure all students had a date to prom.

