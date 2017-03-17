× Iowa House Approves Reduction in Workers’ Compensation Benefits

DES MOINES, Iowa — Union workers rallied at the capitol earlier this year, but that didn’t stop the Iowa House from signing off on major changes to workers’ compensation laws Thursday night.

The measure reduces benefits for injuries involving pre-existing conditions. It limits how much attorneys can charge in legal fees, and also reduces late fees for employers who fail to pay benefits on time.

A proposal to cut off benefits at age 67 didn’t make it into the final bill.

The measure now goes to the Senate.