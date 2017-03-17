Iowa Schools Working for More Voice in Use of State Funding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Many school districts n Iowa did not get the budget increase they were hoping for next year, but they may have more of a voice in how the money is used.

The House has approved a measure to lift some spending restrictions on building maintenance, professional development, and preschool education.

The bill is in response to complaints that schools are unable to spend some state funding because of the requirements surrounding their use.

Earlier this session, lawmakers approved a 1.1% funding increase for Iowa schools.