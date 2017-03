Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Still thinking about getting a ticket to the NCAA Tournament? Make sure to prepare for the high price of tickets.

The average cost on Ticketmaster is approximately $70, but some on StubHub are going for as much as $500.

The Better Business Bureau says to be careful buying tickets through third party vendors because it could be easy to fall for a scam. Experts say tickets can be taken to the venue's will call window to verify they are valid.