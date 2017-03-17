Neighbor Witnesses Des Moines’ 9th Homicide of 2017, Family Fearful of Violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Des Moines Police Department is investigating the city's ninth homicide of 2017.

The shooting happened around 4:00 p.m. on Friday in the 1200 block of 15th Place. Two men were shot--one in the foot and the other in the upper torso. Both men were taken to local hospitals, where the man with the torso wound later died.

"I was right at the corner as soon as it happened. I seen the smoke from the guns. That's how I knew it wasn't blanks," said Andre Handley, who witnessed the shooting while riding down the street on his bike. "And they were chasing each other, pop, pop, pop," he described. "I witnessed the young guys on the porch, when one of the guys jumped down, the other guys shot at each other. The other gentleman that was getting shot, I guess he didn't realize he was hurt because he took cover behind another vehicle, and then as soon as I guess the other guys turned, he turned, he threw back fire."

Andre and his wife Dianna live around the corner from where the shooting happened, and they are sick of the violence.

"These young folks, no direction, you know? This is not just an isolated incident. These young folks are getting like this," said Handley.

"One Sunday we was getting out of the car, coming into the house from church. A little car rolled down, pap, pap, pap. Us three getting out the car from church. This is getting ridiculous. These people have no care of the children that are able to play over here, the soccer boys, you know, they could have got shot, a stray bullet, they could have got shot," said Dianna.

The shooting took place right across from Evelyn K. Davis Park. "I just witnessed three little children the size of my grandson walking home during this incident, you know, what are they doing up here? If you can't let your child come to the park by their selves because you live on the corner or around the block, that's crazy," said Dianna.

"When he (6 year-old grandson) went to the park one day, I was like this watching the whole time, because we never know when an outbreak is going to happen. This is not safe," she said. "It's the wild, wild west around here. It's the wild, wild west. It's not safe. I'm scared to walk around the park. My husband says why don't you? I don't know what's gonna happen and I'm thoroughly in church now, and I just can't, I don't know, it makes me scared," she said.

Police say additional information will be released as it becomes available to share. The next scheduled update will be Saturday at 10.00 a.m.

Police have not yet given a motive for the shooting.

41.600545 -93.609106