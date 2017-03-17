× Rough Night for Iowa Wrestling in National Semifinals

ST. LOUIS – Iowa started with 4 wrestlers in the NCAA semifinals, just 1 made it through to the finals.

133 pound Senior Cory Clark (SE Polk) upset top seed Nathan Tomasello of Ohio State 7-4 to make his 3rd straight appearance in the finals. Clark has 1 last chance to win the title.

Upset of the night came at 125 pounds. Iowa’s top ranked Thomas Gilman lost to Lehigh’s Darian Cruz in OT, 4-2. It’s Gilman’s first loss of the season and ends the Senior’s dream for a national title.

Brandon Sorensen and Sammy Brooks were both pinned in the semis.

Penn State has all but locked up the team title, they lead Ohio State by 28 points. Oklahoma State sits in 3rd, Missouri 4th and Iowa is in 5th.