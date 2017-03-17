× Senate Approves New Underage Drinking Law

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Senate has approved a measure aimed at saving lives, but some are calling it a “get out of jail free” card for underage drinkers.

The bill involves cases when a person is thought to have suffered an alcohol overdose.

If a person calls 911 to report the possible overdose they will not be charged with public intoxication, possession of alcohol while underage, or for having an open container inside a car.

The bill also prevents state universities from disciplining students for code of conduct violations if they report cases of alcohol overdoses.