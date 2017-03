Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITED STATES -- The voters have spoken, and Monopoly is saying goodbye to three of its classic tokens.

Hasbro has revealed the iconic thimble, boot, and wheelbarrow tokens have been ousted from the game's new fall edition. They will be replaced by a penguin, rubber duck, and a T-Rex.

The toy company says over 4.3 million people from 146 countries voted. Among the 64 contenders, but not making the cut, were a winking emoji and a hashtag.