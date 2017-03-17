Police Investigating Friday Afternoon Des Moines Shooting, Two Injuries Reported

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: One adult male has died as a result of a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Police are investigating a Des Moines shooting that took place on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of 15th Place just after 4 p.m. Upon arrival, they they found two adult male victims, one in critical condition and one in serious condition after suffering gunshot wounds.

One victim suffered a gunshot wound to the upper torso and the other was shot in the foot. Both were transported to local hospitals, and the man with the torso wound has now died.

The situation is being investigated as a homicide and police are still looking for the suspect.

Updates will be provided as they are made available.

This is Des Moines' ninth homicide of 2017.