Budget Cuts Potentially Impacting Meals on Wheels

DES MOINES, Iowa — The president is proposing a nearly $6 billion budget cut to Health and Human Services that would impact operations at Wesley Life Meals on Wheels.

The communications director at Wesley Life, Brian Jones, said less money means less food and fewer delivery drivers. In the worst case scenario, the organization would not have enough money to keep the lights on.

Jones has been delivering food for Meals on Wheels for almost 10 years, and said the service helps nearly 1,000 older Iowans across the Des Moines Metro.

“I see a lot of people who are continually grateful that we are there, not only because they just get a meal,” delivery driver Brian Jones said.

Without help, clients like 73-year-old Jerry Gipple would go hungry.

“I depend on Meals on Wheels every day, and I guess I’d like them to keep coming,” Gipple said.

According to Wesley Life, the president’s new budget blueprints would cut funding for the program by nearly $700,000.

“It could just take the meals away from these folks, and I don’t know what they’d do,” Jones said.

Meals on Wheels is more than just food–it’s a life line for people like Gipple.

“I can check on him to make sure he is okay, and if he is not then we notify family and we can help get that issue resolved,” Jones said.

While things may change with the potential future budget cuts, for now, people like Gipple know when they will get their next meal.