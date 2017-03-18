× Epic Comeback Comes up Short, Cyclones Fall to Purdue

MILWAUKEE – Iowa State got down by 19 in the 2nd half against Purdue, but as we’ve seen so many times, the Cyclones rallied and almost pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in NCAA history.

But it wasn’t to be, Boilermakers hung on to win 80-76.

Deonte Burton caught fire in the 2nd half scoring 25 points, Matt Thomas added 20. Monte Morris finished with 18 points, 9 assists, 5 rebounds.

This was the final game for Morris, Thomas, Burton and Naz Mitrou-Long, the winningest senior class in Cyclone history.

Iowa State finishes with a 24-11 record. Purdue advances to the Sweet 16.