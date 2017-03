Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A group of Iowa National Guard soldiers will return home on Saturday after a tour in the Middle East.

A homecoming ceremony will take place Saturday afternoon for the 185th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion. The 60-member unit deployed for Afghanistan last May and helped provide logistical support throughout the country's area of operations.

The ceremony starts at 3 p.m. at the Iowa National Guard's Des Moines Airbase.