Missouri Man Freed After Spending 30 Years in Prison for Wrongful Conviction

LOS ANGELES, California -- After spending 30 years in a Los Angeles prison, a Missouri man has been freed after being found innocent.

Andrew Wilson, 62, walked out of prison after Loyola Law School's LA Project for the Innocent brought up problems with the original case.

LA County prosecutors agreed Wilson did not get a "fundamentally fair trial."

He was convicted of the robbery and murder of Christopher Hanson, but never gave up hope that the truth would eventually set him free.

"Three years ago, they gave me reason. Loyola Law School gave me reason to think that it was going to happen," said Wilson.

Wilson's mother says she spent three decades sending letters to lawmakers and judges pleading her son's innocence.