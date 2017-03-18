× Police Release Names of Des Moines Shooting Victims

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have released the name of a man who died after a shooting in Des Moines on Friday.

Twenty-four-year-old Trey Leon Lee of Des Moines was shot in the upper torso and died after being transported to a local hospital.

Des Moines resident Patrick Young, 24, was also taken to a hospital after being shot in the foot.

Police are still investigating leads and interviewing witnesses in connection to this case.

This was Des Moines’ ninth homicide of 2017.