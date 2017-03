Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEIJING, China -- America's top diplomat is in Beijing for the final leg of his first official trip to Asia.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson wants Chinese support to rein in North Korea's weapons program.

His visit follows a stop in South Korea, where he said the U.S. would consider military action against Pyongyang if Kim Jong-un threatens his neighbors or U.S. forces.

