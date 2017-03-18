Senator Grassley Discusses Health Care at Howard County Health Facilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa -- Health insurance was a topic of conversation as Senator Grassley visited the Regional Health Services facilities in Howard County.

During his visit, the senator met with doctors and nurses who worry hospitals will face increased costs under the new health care proposal.

"Putting that burden of uninsured onto those institutions could result in greater closures of, particularly, rural hospitals across the country. One thing I think the bill needs to address is who is going to be responsible in paying healthcare for those that can't pay for it themselves," said Robin Schulter, CEO of the hospital.

"People that are low income will have tax credits to purchase health insurance, but they're limited now to what the federal government says you can buy from these four plans," said Grassley.