Thousands of Children Accidentally Poisoned Each Year After Getting Ahold of Medications

UNITED STATES -- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 60,000 young children go to the emergency room each year because they got into medicine while their parent or caregivers were not looking.

The number of children accidentally poisoned after getting ahold of medicine is enough to fill four school buses each day, as NBC's Erika Edwards reports.

Toddlers may barely be able to stand up, but they have an amazing ability to climb to new heights to reach something they see and want to grab. Too often, though, that is medicine, which can have dangerous consequences.

"Children as young as a month have ended up in an emergency department because they'd been poisoned by getting into a medicine that was left within reach of them," said Morag Mackay of Safe Kids Worldwide.

Mackay is the author of a new Safe Kids Worldwide report showing the vast majority of parents say storing medication up high and out of sight is important. Still, less than half actually do this.

"Parents, while they know their kids well, they sometimes underestimate what they can actually do," said Mackay.

Nearly every minute in the United States, a call is placed to a poison control center because a young child got into medicine. Adding to this problem is the fact that child resistant packaging does not mean it is child proof.

"We've had children get into medicines because they were given the bottle half-full of tablets to use as a rattle," said Dr. Rutherfoord Rose of the Virginia Poison Center.

The potential danger includes vitamins and supplements, and even eye drops.

Adding the poison control phone number--1-800-222-1222--to your phone will make it easy to call for help if it ever becomes necessary. Saving the contact as a favorite can also be helpful.

Poison control experts say laundry detergents and other cleaners are also common sources of accidental poisonings in children.