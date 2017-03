Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Young Frankenstein is the latest musical to make its way to the Des Moines Community Playhouse, so director Maxwell Schaeffer and actress Patricia Arvanis stopped by to talk about the show and let us know what to expect from the performances.

Event details:

Des Moines Community Playhouse

Runs through April 9th

7:30 p.m. Wednesday - Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday

Tickets start at $25

For more information, visit dmplayhouse.com.