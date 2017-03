Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A home near Des Moines' Evelyn Davis Park is ruined after being scorched by a fire on Saturday night.

According to the Des Moines Register, crews were called to the 1500 block of Carpenter Avenue around 9:40 p.m. The fire reportedly took responders 45 minutes to extinguish.

Neighbors say the home has been abandoned for two years, but squatters would frequent the house.

Investigators have not yet released the cause of the fire.