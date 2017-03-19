× Coralville Inmate Dies After Apparent Suicide

CORALVILLE, Iowa — One inmate has died at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville.

According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, Ryan Bordenaro was pronounced dead at 3:48 p.m. on Saturday, March 18th. Bordenaro was found hanging from a bed sheet in his cell.

Staff discovered the apparent suicide at 3:03 p.m. and responders arrived to administer CPR and AED within one minute, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Bordenaro was sentenced for four counts of forgery and other misdemeanors from Polk County. His sentence began in 2012, and he had recently been returned to prison after work release revocation.