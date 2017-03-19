Family and Friends Hold Vigil in Memory of Des Moines Shooting Victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A candlelight vigil was held on Sunday night for a Des Moines man killed on Friday.

"We don't want to lose another child in this city, but unfortunately it's going to happen. We don't want it to happen again, but that's not in our control," said Jerry Ware, Trey Lee's stepfather.

Police say Lee, 24, was shot near Evelyn Davis Park. He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper torso, and died a short time later.

Twenty-four-year-old Patrick Young was also shot in the foot, but police expect him to recover.

A vigil was held on 15th and Carpenter street Sunday evening as a chance for friends and family to mourn the loss.

"It's just sad that it keeps happening in Des Moines, Iowa. But Des Moines is changing, and people have got to wake up and realize they got to change with it and realize there are mistakes being made," said Ware. "Hopefully these other cities ain't got to go through what we have to go through. It doesn't matter if Des Moines is bigger or not, that doesn't matter. What matters is young kids are losing their lives, man. This is sad, man. We just buried her mom a year ago, and now this, it's crazy. It's bad on the heart, it's a lot of weight on the heart."

The shooting took place around 4 p.m. on Friday in the 1200 block of 15th Place just across from Evelyn Davis Park. Police have not yet given a motive.

"Our son was very popular, and he was well-respected, but obviously some idiot set out to do wrong and do harm," said Ware. "But we going to get past it."

Local pastor and youth counsel Michael Cameron spoke with Channel 13 on Sunday, and said every time he hears about someone getting shot, he worries it could be one of the children he works with.

"I feel like all the kids are mine. I deal with them, I talk to them, I try to help them and counsel them through things," said Cameron. "One of the young men came to church today because of all this. He just broke down in the middle of the floor, just crying tears because it's so much going on and so much happening. These young people go through so many things and it's wild."

Police say detectives are continuing their investigation into this case but have nothing more to release at this time.