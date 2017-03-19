× FBI Director to Testify on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON D.C. — FBI Director James Comey is set to testify on Capitol Hill on Monday.

Lawmakers will question Comey about allegations of Russia’s meddling in the presidential election as well as President Trump’s claim that former president Obama tapped his phones during the campaign.

So far, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and the bi-partisan heads of the Senate Intelligence Committee say they have not seen any evidence proving Trump’s wiretapping claims true.

