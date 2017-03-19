× Iowans Prepare for Monday’s Supreme Court Justice Hearing

WASHINGTON D.C. — On Monday, a hearing will be held for President Trump’s nominee for Supreme Court.

The president announced Neil Gorsuch as his pick to replace the late Antonin Scalia in January. Gorsuch will go before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday for opening statements and questioning.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley expects the hearing to last three to four days. The senator released a YouTube video on Sunday to convince Iowans that Gorsuch is the best choice.

“This hearing is an opportunity for not only the Senate, but the American people to get answers to these questions, and it’s a chance for us to hear directly from the nominee himself,” says Senator Grassley in the video.

On Monday, Iowa leaders of the Why Courts Matter Iowa Coalition will encourage Iowans to oppose the Supreme Court decision. They plan to deliver signatures of Iowans who oppose the bill to Senators Grassley and Ernst at 2 p.m.

The petition reads, in part, “everyday Iowans will have a harder time being heard. Gorsuch has consistently ruled on the side of wealthy, corporate interests, and against women, workers, and immigrants. His track record shows that he would not be a mainstream Supreme Court Justice.”