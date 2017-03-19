Iowans Prepare for Spring with Iowa Flower, Lawn, and Garden Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- As the weather warms up, many Iowans are preparing to get outside and do some gardening.

The Iowa Flower, Lawn, and Garden Show this weekend was a great chance for people to get some ideas about what to plant and how to decorate in the yard.

"We got weed experts, chemical experts, how to grow grass, how to keep your lawn good whether you have a lawn company or you do it yourself," said gardening expert Jerry Kluver, who hosted the event. "Officially, you know, Monday is spring, but beware. We could still get some frost, we could still get some snow and people are up to that."

The event took place at the fairgrounds, and organizers say there were approximately 200 vendors and 4,000 visitors.

Flowers, garden tools, outdoor furniture, and many other items were available at the show.