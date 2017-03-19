Iowa’s Season Comes to an End, Hawks Lose to TCU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY - Poor free throw shooting, turnovers, and bad defense cost the Hawkeyes on Sunday against TCU in the 2nd round of the NIT. Iowa lost in front of a sold out Carver Hawkeye Arena crowd 94-92 in overtime.

Freshman Jordan Bohannon scored a career high 25 points and also dished out 13 assists. Senior Peter Jok played in his last game, scoring 22 points. Tyler Cook added 16.

Iowa finishes the season 19-15 overall and now looks forward to life without Jok, but a lot of solid young players to build around.