AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University’s president may soon have a new job at a different university.

The Opelika-Auburn News–an Alabama newspaper–reports Steven Leath is a possible pick to replace Auburn University’s president. The paper also says Leath’s experience in agriculture and leadership could make him an attractive pick for the school.

The Auburn University Board of Trustees will meet to vote on Monday at 10:30 a.m.