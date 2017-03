Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Pro-life advocates in the metro will gather on Sunday night for a moment of peace and prayer.

The gathering is part of a nationwide campaign called 40 Days for Life. Local organizers say their hope is to transform people's hearts through prayer, fasting, and education to work to end abortion.

The vigil will starts at 5 p.m. at Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church in Des Moines.

41.526723 -93.610779