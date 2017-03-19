West Des Moines Teacher Arrested After Marijuana Found in Car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- A West Des Moines teacher is scheduled to go to court after police found marijuana in her vehicle.

The Des Moines Register reports Katherine Seiberling was arrested when police found half a gram of marijuana after searching the woman's car on Thursday.

Seiberling is listed on the West Des Moines Community Schools' website as an eighth grade language arts teacher at Stilwell Junior High and as a student council sponsor.

Seiberling was booked into the Polk County Jail and released on Friday after posting a $1,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on March 24th.