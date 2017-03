Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON D.C. -- The White House is dealing with yet another potential security scare, with the latest case involving a man claiming to have a bomb in his car.

The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials say the man drove up to the White House checkpoint, claiming to have the device in his car. A robot and bomb squad unit searched the car, but did not find anything.

The suspect remains in custody and the investigation is ongoing.